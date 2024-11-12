ABC – £58million star “refuses” deal, will not force “bad exit” with Liverpool

Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered an injury in the last league game against Aston Villa but it is not as serious as his contract situation at Liverpool, who may have to see him exit the club.

Reports in Spain indicate that the England international has thus far ignored the offers made by the Merseysiders and he could end up moving to Real Madrid.

As per ABC (news image provided below), the Reds do not intend to part ways with their vice-captain in the middle of the campaign, especially when they are doing so well.

However, the Spanish source have mentioned that the injury crisis at the Bernabeu has forced the Los Blancos to reinforce the squad in the January transfer window.

Alexander-Arnold has a market value of £58million (70 million euros), but Madrid may ask Liverpool if they are willing to sell the 26-year-old defender for a reasonable price in winter considering his contract will expire next summer.

ABC claim that for now, Trent “refuses” to renew but he is not going to force any “bad exit” with Liverpool, and the operation would only go ahead in January in a friendly way in which all parties would come out satisfied.

The Reds are flying high in all competitions under Arne Slot, and in all fairness, a move away in middle of the season would be considered bad and fans may turn against the Three Lions star.

Liverpool are arguably the most in form team at the moment and have a serious chance of winning major silverware this term. Trent is ambitious and would hopefully want to stay.

How would you feel if Alexander-Arnold pushes to leave for Madrid in the winter transfer window?