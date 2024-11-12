Liverpool plot deal, want to secure £70million player signing – Report

Liverpool have had a stellar start to this season under new manager, Arne Slot, and their defense has been rock solid.

They have conceded just seven goals in 15 matches in the Premier League and Champions League, keeping nine clean-sheets with Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk the first-choice CB pair.

However, Van Dijk’s future remains uncertain at the club as his current deal will expire at the end of this campaign. It has been reported that the Merseysiders are keen on keeping hold of the Dutchman and the defender has revealed that Liverpool have already made contact with him to extend his contract.

Now, Caught Offside states that Liverpool are willing to sign a new defender regardless of whether Van Dijk stays or leaves the club and have earmarked Nottingham Forest’s Murillo as a top target.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side don’t want to lose the Brazilian but the lure of playing for a big club like Liverpool could tempt the 22-year-old to move to Anfield if they formalize their interest.

In that case, it would be difficult for Forest to keep hold of him and they want at least £70m to sell. Murillo has a contract until 2028 with the City Ground club so they are in a strong position to stay firm on their valuation next year.

Forest have the second-best defensive record in the Premier League thus far this season, conceding 10 goals in 11 games and Murillo has been a key player in Santo’s starting Xl.

He even helped his side keep a clean-sheet at Anfield when Liverpool met Forest earlier this term and the visitors ended up winning the game.

