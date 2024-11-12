Player “clearly” prepared to agree Liverpool deal – Journalist

Despite their almost unparalleled start to the new season, Liverpool continue to face problems off the pitch.

The Reds have three of their superstars – Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk with their contracts expiring at the end of the season.

As per Paul Joyce of The Times, Liverpool continue to hold talks to try and extend the contracts of the aforementioned trio. The priority is to get them to sign new deals, which will sort out the club’s short-term future and help them gain some control over the player’s futures.

Among the three, the most difficult renewal until now always seemed to be Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian winger is already an Anfield legend and has achieved everything there is to achieve in a Reds jersey.

Despite his advancing age, the former Roma man continues to dominate the Premier League week in and week out.

However, it looks like the African superstar is open to agreeing a new deal to stay at Anfield. At least, according to David Lynch on Anfield Agenda, Salah is “clearly” prepared to agree a Liverpool deal. He said:

“It’s massively helpful that Mo Salah clearly wants to stay – he’s happy, he wants to keep breaking records, so I’d like to think they get it sorted out”

Mohamed Salah, with time, has developed into an excellent playmaker. He is not just about scoring goals anymore. He has also adapted himself into a ‘moments’ player, picking and choosing the right times to attack and make a difference.

So far this season, the Egyptian star has been the most in-form attacker in the Premier League. He has been outperforming younger counterparts like Bukayo Saka and Cole Palmer and is extremely important to Liverpool’s trophy chances this season.

If Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes could convince Salah to extend his current contract, even if it is for short-term, it would be a massive coup for Liverpool.