Update – Liverpool agree Trent has ‘no intention of renewing’, Madrid now ready deal

Another day, another story on the future of Trent Alexander-Arnold, who may end up leaving Liverpool for Madrid in the January transfer window.

As per today’s edition of Marca (news image provided below), the relationship between the Reds and the Los Blancos ‘goes beyond courtesy’.

They consider themselves ‘brother clubs’ and therefore, the European and La Liga champions do not want to upset the Premier League and Champions League leaders at all.

However, the renowned Spanish news source have mentioned that the leaders of both Madrid and Liverpool ‘agree on’ the fact that Trent has ‘no intention of renewing’ his contract at Anfield.

Alexander-Arnold’s position is firm and the stance could allow the Bernabeu outfit, who initially planned for free signing next summer, to get the deal done sooner i.e. in the January transfer window.

As per SER, Madrid are prepared to offer Trent a four-year deal and a second tier salary to convince him to join, and by leaving Liverpool for Spain, he will unite with best friend, Jude Bellingham.

At the end of this month, Real will collide against the Reds in the UEFA Champions League and Marca claim that until then, the Spaniards want to slow down the process, because, if they ‘go in need’ then the English side will be in a position to ask for a lot of money.

The 26-year-old star is injured at the moment, but could be fit in time to face the Los Merengues in the European Cup. If available, without a shadow of a doubt, all eyes will be on him.

Trent may turn himself into a villain should he leave for Madrid in the middle of the campaign as he would damage Liverpool’s title chances. What do you think?