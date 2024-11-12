Liverpool ready for shock swap deal to sign £50million destroyer – Report

Liverpool are one of the most in-form teams in Europe at the moment. Under Arne Slot, the Reds have looked unbeatable, taken on whatever challenge thrown at them head-on and dealt with their opponents with utmost disdain.

The Reds, despite their strong performances on the pitch, will know that there are areas in the squad that they need to reinforce.

The club has been crying out for a new defensive midfielder for quite some time now despite Ryan Gravenberch’s impressive form.

In the upcoming transfer window, Liverpool might be keen to sign a new defensive midfielder, and as per Defensa Central, it could come at the cost of having to let go of Trent Alexander-Arnold with the English defender yet to renew his contract with the Merseyside club.

As per the report, Liverpool are ready for a shock swap deal that would see Trent join Real Madrid, a club keen on signing him and in exchange, they would get French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who is going through a difficult phase at the Spanish club.

Tchouameni is valued at around £50million by the European champions. Such a price tag is extremely cheap for a player of the Frenchman’s quality and with the ceiling that he has, he would be a no-brainer for the Anfield side The squad is crying out for a destroyer like him.

Liverpool will still be hoping they can retain Trent Alexander-Arnold but still sign Aurelien Tchouameni. Meeting Real Madrid’s price tag is unlikely to be an issue.

However, should the Englishman refuse to sign a new contract, it is better to cash in on him by arranging a swap deal.

Let’s wait and see if the Reds can arrange a transfer to try and sign the World Cup finalist going forward.