Report – £30million player prepared to secure Liverpool exit

Liverpool have managed to go through the first phase of this season largely unscathed, with the players buying into Arne Slot’s philosophy and quickly establishing themselves as one of the teams to beat in Europe.

The Reds, who are in top form, both in the Premier League and the Champions League, have been lucky with the fact that except for one major injury, they have managed to get through this phase without having many issues.

The only major injury that Liverpool have faced thus far is the one to Alisson Becker. The Brazilian shot-stopper has struggled to stay fit for some time now and in Caoimhin Kelleher, Liverpool have a very reliable deputy.

The Irish shot-stopper has been extremely reliable for Arne Slot’s side so far. However, he will be the first one to admit that Liverpool are likely to go back to Alisson, the moment the Brazilian becomes fit. The 25-year-oold is too good to be playing as the backup shot-stopper at this stage of his career.

As per Football Insider, the Caoimhin Kelleher is prepared to secure an exit from Liverpool.

The Reds, especially having signed Giorgi Mamardashvili who will arrive next summer, will know that they will have to make the difficult decision to sell the £30m-rated goalie and the fee is not a bad price for a player of his quality. Celtic are one club linked with the shot-stopper’s services.

During his time at Anfield, Kelleher has established himself as one of the cult heroes at the club.

His exploits in the cup competitions and solidity whenever given a chance to replace Alisson Becker in the first team needs no introduction and ideally, clubs should be lining up to sign him.

Everything points to this season being Kelleher’s last at Anfield and rightly so. After all these years of serving as a deputy, it is time for him to move in search of the number one shirt elsewhere. Let’s wait and see how it plays out.