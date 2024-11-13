Liverpool blow as Mohamed Salah has been offered to Barcelona – Report

Mohamed Salah has continued to play a pivotal role for Liverpool this season, making 20 goal contributions in 17 appearances in all competitions and helping his side challenge on all fronts.

However, with his existing contract with the Merseysiders set to expire at the end of this term, speculation surrounding his future continues to emerge in recent months.

Transfer journalist, Florian Plettenberg, recently revealed that Liverpool have opened talks with the 32-year-old to extend his deal but both parties have been struggling to find an agreement so a deal isn’t close.

Spanish outlet Sport (news image provided below) has made a claim which is a big blow for the Merseysiders in their hope of keeping hold of their talisman.

They say Barca are interested in signing a new winger next year and Nico Williams is their primary target but along with him, Rafael Leao and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are also on their radar.

Moreover, Liverpool’s Salah and Bayern’s Sane have been ‘offered’ to Barcelona and the Blaugrana could make an effort to hire the Egyptian for free.

Sport claim the only real question for the Catalan side is, will they be able to afford the African’s salary considering he will command a huge deal to join on a Bosman?

Liverpool may not be worried about Saudi clubs as the Egyptian may not want to go out of the limelight by moving to the Middle East just yet as he is still one of the best players in the world.

However, it is a huge blow if his agent is actually offering him to the La Liga leaders, who are one of the most renowned clubs in the world and Salah could be attracted to a move to the Nou Camp.

Hence, Liverpool must act swiftly to hand Salah a new deal to keep him away from the hands of Barcelona.