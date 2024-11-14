Barca blow as £49m star’s  “Goal is Liverpool” – Already in talks to seal Anfield move

When clubs like Barcelona or Real Madrid come calling, you hardly see players saying no.

Most players have one of the two Spanish giants as their dream club and irrespective of their form, the allure of playing for the club often tempts players to join them.

Liverpool have been at the receiving end of such a transfer battle, when back in 2022, despite Jurgen Klopp’s best efforts to pursue Aurelien Tchouameni to make Anfield his next destination, Real Madrid pipped the Reds to his signature.

Now, the Reds could find themselves on the right side of the scales for once, albeit with Barcelona. As per BILD (news image provided below), Eintracht Frankfurt forward Omar Marmoush dreams of a Liverpool move despite interest from Hansi Flick”s Barca.

Omar has been in ridiculous form so far this season. One of the best attackers in Europe without an iota of doubt, the Egyptian forward has scored 14 goals and provided 10 assists in 16 games for the Bundesliga club across all competitions.

The report claims Marmoush has no idea of entertaining a January move and wants to see out the season with Frankfurt. Despite Flick and Barca extremely interested in the attacker, Marmoush’s “goal is Liverpool” and the Reds have already held initial talks to seal a move next year.

Frankfurt expects a fee of around £49m to sell their star attacker. The more his form continues in a similar trajectory between now and the end of the season, the better the negotiation chips get for the German club. With a contract until 2027, they are in no rush to sell their asset.

Other English clubs are also in the running for Marmoush but it looks like he wants to follow Mohamed Salah’s legacy at Anfield. Let’s wait and see if Liverpool can pip Barcelona or anyone else for that matter to his signature.