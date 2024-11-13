Club expect offers as Liverpool want to sign £58m-£66m player – Report

Liverpool signed Wataru Endo last year as a potential replacement for Fabinho and he even played a key role under Jurgen Klopp last term. But, new manager, Arne Slot, has kept him out of his first Xl completely thus far this season.

The Reds attempted to sign a new midfielder in the last transfer window but eventually failed to do that before the deadline.

Ryan Gravenberch’s impressive start to this campaign has helped Liverpool solve their issues in the midfield.

But, TEAMtalk states that having failed to add reinforcements in the engine room last summer, Liverpool are planning to do that in January.

Endo is willing to leave Liverpool in the winter after failing to break into Slot’s Xl this season and the Dutch boss wants an athletic option to reinforce the midfield – who would be able to contribute defensively and offensively.

The Reds have expressed their interest in Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder, Hugo Larsson, and the Eagles expect offers will come for the Swedish international in the upcoming window.

It has recently been reported that the Merseysiders are already planning to initiate talks to lure the 20-year-old to Anfield with Frankfurt valuing their star man at around £58m-£66m.

TT claim that Arsenal and AC Milan are also keen on purchasing him. But, Italian sides don’t have deep pockets to spend big on one player so it is highly unlikely that the Rossoneri would be able to beat the English clubs in this race.

Therefore, Arsenal are Liverpool’s biggest rivals in getting any potential deal done for Larsson.

The youngster has been playing as one of the defensive midfielders in a double pivot at Deutsche Bank Park after joining the club last year. He can also be deployed in the box-to-box role.

