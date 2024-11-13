Report – Liverpool willing to accept offer for player to sign new star

Liverpool have done exceedingly well on the pitch so far. They sit top of the Premier League and the Champions League tables and have a perfect record in European competition. In the league, they have dropped points in just two games so far.

The Reds are the most in-form team in Europe. As good as the performances on the pitch have been, Liverpool will also know at the back of their mind that they will have to back up the good work on the pitch with contributions in the transfer window.

News – Report – £30million player prepared to secure Liverpool exit

Back in the summer, Liverpool tried to sign a new defensive midfielder but could not convince their preferred transfer target – Martin Zubimendi. However, as per Football Insider, the Reds could make a sacrifice in their bid to finally sign a new defensive midfielder.

Wataru Endo has hardly featured for Liverpool so far this season and the Japanese midfielder could be sold, should the Merseysiders receive a suitable offer for his sale in January. Moreover, they will then move to sign a midfield replacement. After a prominent role under Klopp, things have gone downhill for the midfield ace.

Should Liverpool sell Endo and sign a new defensive midfielder?

Ryan Gravenberch has established himself as first choice under Arne Slot and his performances have made him undroppable. The Dutchman, despite not being a natural ball-winner, has provided balance to the midfield resulting in no major role for Endo.

Endo has made only two starts for Liverpool so far this season and both of them have come in the Cup.

He has made six appearances in the league for the Reds but they have been cameos to close out games and he has hardly got an extended run.

As good as Endo was last season, if Liverpool are able to sign an even better defensive midfielder in January, it bodes well for the club in the long run.

Thus, selling the Asian midfielder might not be a bad idea and let’s wait and see how it plays out.