CM – Liverpool ‘leading the way’ to sign £41.5m player – “Real” interest in deal

The Reds are linked with a number of left backs to eventually replace veteran, Andy Robertson, who will turn 31 in March next year.

If reports in the Portuguese media are anything to go by then Liverpool are seriously looking to hire the services of Alvaro Carreras from SL Benfica.

News – Barca blow as £49m star’s “Goal is Liverpool” – Already in talks to seal Anfield move

As per today’s version of Correio da Manha (news image provided below), the fullback is greatly desired in the English Premier League.

The renowned media outlet have mentioned that Liverpool and Man United are ‘leading the way’ to sign Carreras from the Liga Nos giants.

CM claim that the interest from the Merseysiders is “real”, therefore, Ruben Amorim wants to act fast and move ahead in the January transfer window to lure the Spaniard, who never made a senior appearance for the Red Devils.

The Old Trafford outfit may have an edge in the race as they included a buy back option of 20 million euros when agreeing the sale of the defender with the Eagles.

On the other hand, Liverpool will have to activate the termination clause of 50 million euros i.e. £41.5m, to sign Carreras. As far as the sporting project is concerned, the Anfield side are in a much better position than their arch rivals.

The 21-year-old left back has regular started for Benfica this term and his performances of late have been brilliant.

In the last league game vs rivals, FC Porto, Carreras scored a goal in the 4-1 victory. A week earlier, he found the net in the 2-1 victory over Farense and before that, he provided an assist in the 5-0 win over Rio Ave.

Have your say – Should Liverpool secure Alvaro Carreras to replace Andy Robertson?