Liverpool submitted offer for £49.8m winger, press to finally seal signing – Report

Along with Liverpool, Barcelona have played some of the best football in Europe so far this season. They had been scoring goals for fun until last weekend when Real Sociedad held them to a 1-0 score-line to secure a memorable victory at the Reale Arena.

One Sociedad player who ran circles around the Barcelona defense on the night was Takefusa Kubo.

News – CM – Liverpool ‘leading the way’ to sign £41.5m player – “Real” interest in deal

The Japanese international was excellent against the Catalan giants and showcased his magical repertoire that would entice top European clubs to sign him.

Liverpool are no strangers to being interested in Kubo. As per Diario AS (news image provided below), the Reds submitted an offer for him back in the summer and so did Qatar clubs who offered a truckload of money, but he turned all those offers down to stay at Real Sociedad.

Now, as per Estadio Deportivo, Liverpool are pressing to finally seal the signing of the 23-year-old La Liga winger.

The Basque club, as always are never a pleasant club to negotiate with and are demanding his £49.8m release clause to be paid in full.

Should Liverpool pay £49.8m to sign Kubo from Sociedad?

Sooner rather than later, it could be even at the end of this season, but Liverpool need to find a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

It is almost impossible for any player to come in and own the right wing like the Egyptian superstar has for quite some time now.

However, if there is one player who has the potential to replace Salah at Liverpool and is young enough to still grow, that is Takefusa Kubo. The other obvious name would be Lamine Yamal but there is no way Barcelona will entertain selling him.

Kubo passed his audition with flying colors against Barcelona and it would make a lot of sense for Liverpool to sign him.

Let’s wait and see if they can push and get a deal wrapped up with Real Sociedad sooner rather than later and only time will tell how it pans out.