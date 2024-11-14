Liverpool now want deal to sign £20.7m brilliant bench warmer – Report

Liverpool’s scouting network has always been strong and found players from nooks and corners of Europe. The Reds have had an eye for picking top talent at a very young age and grooming them into stars for the first team.

When you factor in the fact that Arne Slot is Dutch, it comes as no surprise that they are showing interest in one of the biggest talented in the Eredivisie.

PSV Eindhoven forward Ricardo Pepi has scored six goals and provided one assist in 11 league games so far this season, despite playing just 418 minutes and 3 times overall.

That works out to just 38 minutes on average per game, which is ridiculous considering the talent he possesses. However, club captain Luuk de Jong is a nailed in starter as a striker meaning Pepi is a perennial bench-warmer.

Now, as per Caught Offside, Liverpool are among many European clubs who have shown interest in signing Ricardo Pepi. The Reds have shown the strongest interest in the deal and he could be available for as less as £20.7m.

That is quite a deal to land a 21-year-old, who has huge potential for the future. The US international’s goalscoring numbers show that he is a natural at finding the back of the net and it comes as no surprise that clubs want to invest in him while they still can.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid are the other big names mentioned in the mix for Pepi’s signature. However, Liverpool might have an edge compared to a club like Bayern who have Harry Kane as a striker.

At Anfield, neither Darwin Nunez nor Diogo Jota have made the #9 role their own and maybe it’s time to bring in a new striker who can compete for the spot.

Therefore, signing Ricardo Pepi is a no-brainer for Liverpool, especially for the fee of £20.7m and let’s wait and see how it plays out.