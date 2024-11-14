Journalist – Liverpool could agree £60-£70m fee to seal key signing

Freshening up the squad is essential to continue fighting for big silverware every year. Liverpool didn’t do that last summer as they only signed Federico Chiesa from Juventus but he has found it difficult to play regularly at Anfield thus far this season.

The Reds already have a strong squad and their impressive start to this term reflects that hence it is not easy to find an upgrade to their current crop in the market.

The Merseysiders should now start thinking about replacing Virgil van Dijk – who is set to turn 34 next year. The Dutchman’s current contract will expire next summer and Liverpool are willing to keep hold of him by extending his deal but he won’t be here long.

Now, on RTK, transfer journalist, Graeme Bailey, reports that Liverpool have started exploring options to sign a new left-sided defender and Nottingham Forest’s Murillo is on their wish-list.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s side consider the 22-year-old as one of the best young defenders in Europe and his selection to the Brazilian squad for this November international break backs their claim.

Therefore, they want a hefty fee to sell the South American and want around £60m-£70m. If Liverpool feel Murillo would be an ideal option to reinforce the squad then they will be ready to sign the player by matching the valuation as they did with Van Dijk a few years ago. Bailey said:

“Murillo’s a player Liverpool are well aware of but my understanding is that Forest think of him as one of the best young defenders in Europe. He’s just been called up by Brazil as well so that backs that up. We’re talking £60-£70m for Murillo but as Liverpool did for Van Dijk, if the right player’s there then they’ll pay for it, and Murillo’s got age on his side.”

All modern coaches like to deploy a left-footed center-back on the left side of the defense and Arne Slot isn’t an exception to that as he did it at Feyenoord.

Therefore, purchasing a left-footed defender like Murillo to replace Van Dijk would be the right decision. What do you think?