Anfield star in advanced talks to agree deal, but not with Liverpool

Look away Liverpool fans, you might not want to add to your worries. One of the biggest worries in the heads of all Reds fans around the world is the futures of club superstars like Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Among the three, it might be Trent’s exit that would cause Liverpool fans the most agony, due to him being an academy graduate and having been at the club all his life and also that he is just 26 and has his entire career ahead of him.

Liverpool fans have loved and adored Trent when the entire world was waiting to chastise him. They never let his ‘defensive fragilities’ talk cloud their judgement on what the vice-captain brought to the table and his pros almost always outweighed the cons for the Reds.

However, with his contract set to expire in 2025, Trent is yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with the threat of Real Madrid lurking around, almost every single day.

Former Everton chief Keith Wyness has added fuel to the fire, as quoted by Football Insider, by revealing that Trent is in advanced talks with Real Madrid. He said:

“Certainly, I’m hearing that Trent and Real Madrid are talking a lot at the moment.”

One thing for Liverpool fans to gauge here is with how much pinch of salt, the words of a chief with an Everton past must be taken. There is no love lost between the two Merseyside clubs and the Reds fans must wait for more reliable sources to comment on the same.

Wyness or not, one thing that is very clear at this point, is that Real Madrid are going all-out in their attempt to secure Trent and make him their long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal, who is currently nursing an ACL injury.

When the Los Blancos usually want a player, they have a way of making it happen. Liverpool must try their best to tug on Trent’s heartstrings and get him to commit his future to the club of his life and let’s wait and see how it plays out in the coming months.