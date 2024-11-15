Liverpool are set to agree deal with £38million player – Journalist

Liverpool have always been a club very astute in the way they conduct their transfer business.

When the entire world was after Dayot Upamecano who was making waves at RB Leipzig, the Reds went under the radar and swooped to sign his defensive partner, Ibrahima Konate.

At this point, one would have to say that barring his fitness issues, the Liverpool star has a higher ceiling than his Bayern Munich counterpart, although that is not how it looked back when the duo were dominating for RB Leipzig.

Konate, especially this season under Arne Slot, has grown leaps and bounds as a footballer and established himself as one of the best center-backs in the Premier League. His injury issues seem to be a thing of the past and he has formed an indomitable partnership with Virgil van Dijk.

The 25-year-old’s contract expires in 2026 and we have been covering stories for quite some time now that Liverpool are expected to get a new deal over the line with him without much hassle.

Once again, reliable journalist, James Pearce (The Athletic), claims that there are now issues in the contract negotiations between Liverpool and Konate. He said:

“The only other priority is Ibrahima Konate, whose deal runs until 2026. Talks are underway and I don’t envisage any issues there. He’s happy and settled at Liverpool. He’s in the best form of his Anfield career and at 25, his best years are ahead of him.”

As Pearce mentions, Konate’s best years are ahead of him. He is primed to take over the baton from Virgil van Dijk, when the Dutchman is done at the highest level, although considering his form, it doesn’t seem to be the case for the foreseeable future.

The chance to learn from one of the best ever Premier League center-backs has surely done the £38m-rated star the world of good. He has developed, matured and blossomed into a central defender who is almost impossible to get past, much like Van Dijk.

Everything points to Konate putting pen to paper on a new contract with Liverpool. It will be a significant day at Anfield for the club’s future and let’s hope it happens sooner rather than later.