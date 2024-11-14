Liverpool keen and prepared to pay £42million for signing – Report

Andrew Robertson has been one of the key figures in Liverpool’s success over the years under Jurgen Klopp, winning every possible major silverware.

However, at the age of 30, the Scotsman has started showing signs of decline as he has been inconsistent thus far this campaign. As a result, Arne Slot has been using Kostas Tsimikas more frequently than the Greek was utilized under Klopp.

Despite that, the Merseysiders are said to be willing to offer a new contract to Robertson with his existing deal set to expire in less than two years.

However, simultaneously, it appears the Reds are also making moves to purchase a new younger LB. Portuguese outlet, O Jogo, report that Liverpool are keen on luring former Manchester United youngster and Benfica star, Alvaro Carreras.

However, apart from Liverpool, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are in this race as well, while Man Utd are willing to bring him back to the club.

The Red Devils have a buy-back option to re-sign the player for a fee of just around £17m[€20m]. But, the player’s release clause is £42m[€50m] for other clubs and it was reported last month that Liverpool are prepared to hire him by paying the clause.

After ranking through the Red Devils’ youth system, he went out on loan a few times having failed to find regular first-team football at Old Trafford before finally signing for the Eagles permanently last summer.

The Spaniard has had a promising start to this season, making three goal contributions and keeping as many clean-sheets in eight Liga Nos starts.

He even netted the opener for Benfica against FC Porto in the league last weekend. Moreover, Carreras helped Benfica keep a clean-sheet vs Atletico Madrid in the Champions League last month and the Eagles won the game 4-0.

In your opinion, should Liverpool pay the clause to sign Carreras?