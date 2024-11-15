Expert – Liverpool pushing to sign “dangerous” £40million player

Andrew Robertson has been the undisputed starter for Liverpool over the years after joining the club from Hull City. He enjoyed great success at the club under Jurgen Klopp.

However, the LB position has been in a state of flux for the Reds thus far this term under new manager, Arne Slot, as the veteran has had a tough start. Hence, Tsimikas has featured a lot and impressed as well.

With Robertson set to turn 31, the Merseysiders are planning to sign a new fullback as a potential replacement for the Scotland captain.

A few names have been mentioned as potential targets for Slot’s side with Rayan Ait-Nouri, Milos Kerkez and Alvaro Carreras being among them.

Now, speaking on Football Insider, transfer expert, Mike Brown, says that Liverpool are racing to sign Fulham star, Antonee Robinson, and are pushing to beat competition.

The news source have mentioned that Marco Silva’s side won’t allow his departure in January so a summer move is the most viable option. However, Liverpool aren’t the only club interested in him as Manchester United are also keen on securing his service.

The former United scout further states that there were question marks regarding the US international’s defensive skills but he has now improved in it and is also ‘dangerous’ going forward. Brown added

“He’s one of the leading candidates for any team looking to sign a left-back. I’d count Man United and Liverpool among them. Whether they’ll make a move or not, I’m not sure, but they’re among the clubs tracking him.”

It was reported last month that Liverpool are planning to submit a formal proposal to hire Robinson with Fulham valuing their star man at around £40m.

The 27-year-old has been in fine form this season, assisting three times and keeping two clean-sheets in 11 Premier League appearances. Moreover, Fulham are currently seventh in the league, sitting only one point behind third-placed Chelsea and the defender is a key player in Silva’s starting Xl.

