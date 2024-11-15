Liverpool prepare to agree sale and club could secure signing – Report

Liverpool currently have Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones as the options to deploy in the central midfield position, while Dominik Szoboszlai is a No.10.

Following Arne Slot’s arrival at the club as a new boss to succeed Jurgen Klopp, the Dutch boss first prioritized signing a new CDM and Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi emerged as the primary target.

However, after failing to secure the services of a new midfielder last summer, Slot has been using Gravenberch and Mac Allister in a double midfield pivot, while Jones – who has also featured in the CAM position – has been the backup option to the duo.

In such a situation, Endo has found himself out of favor completely and has only started in both the EFL Cup fixtures. Now, Football Insider states that Slot isn’t counting on the Japanese international so Liverpool are preparing to sell the 31-year-old in January if they can find a replacement for him.

Wolves, Ipswich Town and Fulham have all registered their interest in Endo and they will follow his Liverpool situation closely before a potential swoop in the winter window. The report even claims that the Molineux outfit could be the one to secure his signature.

Should Liverpool sell Endo to Wolves in January?

After not spending big in the last transfer window, money is available for the Reds to spend in January to sign a top-class midfielder.

Liverpool are currently at the top of the table in both the Champions League and the Premier League. So, they are in a brilliant position to win a major title this season.

Therefore, adding proper depth in the midfield would help the Dutch boss maintain the impressive run in the second half of this campaign.

If Slot feels Endo isn’t the right option to play in his system at Liverpool, then selling him to Wolves while signing a proper replacement might be the ideal decision. What do you think?