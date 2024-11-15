Journalist – “Machine” prepared to agree deal with Liverpool

Liverpool, despite their impressive form on the pitch so far this season, need to find a way to solve their issues off-field.

Contract renewals are a key part of protecting a club’s assets and the Reds have an unfavorable scenario with three of their superstars.

News – Liverpool prepare to agree sale and club could secure signing – Report

Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk all see their contracts with Liverpool expire at the end of the season. Despite prolonged negotiations, none of the them have put pen to paper on a new deal.

Just earlier today, we covered a story revealing that Trent is in advanced talks with Real Madrid. For a player who has been a Liverpool boy through and through, it comes as quite a surprise that he hasn’t reached an agreement on fresh terms.

Although things aren’t resolved yet, they seem much calmer with Van Dijk. Now, James Pearce has claimed (The Athletic), both Liverpool and Salah are keen on continuing their relationship and it could all come down to the terms that they have to agree. He said:

“Liverpool want to keep Salah and the player is keen on staying put. It comes down to whether both parties can agree a compromise in terms of the basic salary, the bonus structure and the length of the contract.”

The journalist went on to label Salah as a machine. He also mentioned that there is no other club in Europe who might be willing to pay as much as Liverpool are paying, apart from PSG, who the Egyptian might not be keen on joining.

“Physically, Salah is a machine and his output is remarkable, but if he wanted a significant pay rise or longer than an extra two years, then that’s a real dilemma.”

Salah is the highest earner at Anfield and rightly so. He is the club’s most important player. Despite his advancing age, the African continues to be at the top of his game and is putting up elite numbers.

It remains to be seen if Salah and Liverpool can reach an agreement on a new contract. The dream would be to see the Egyptian continue at Anfield and let’s wait and see how things play out for the player going around.