Liverpool now determined to agree terms with £8.3million a year “valuable” star – Expert

Most of the players in the Liverpool squad have adapted very well to the demands of Arne Slot’s system.

The Dutch coach has brought the best out of so many players but one player who is still adapting is Andy Robertson.

Robbo, as he is fondly called, has played decently this season, without necessarily exploding from an attacking sense. Slot expects him to be more involved and take more responsibility on the ball which is something that the 30-year-old is still getting used to.

The new manager has shown a tendency to rotate Robertson and Tsimikas extensively so far this season. It is fair to say that the Greece international has done a good job whenever given the chance, sometimes looking even better than the former Hull City defender.

Now, as per Football Insider, Liverpool are determined to agree terms with Robertson over a new contract. Transfer expert, Mick Brown said:

“They (Liverpool) want Robertson to commit to a new deal. Tsimikas has been more involved this season and Slot likes to rotate those two, but they still feel he’s a valuable presence on and off the pitch.”

Robertson currently earns around £8.3million a year at Liverpool and the deal will expire in 2026. He is slowly yet surely nearing the end of his time at the top of his game but that hasn’t stopped the Reds from planning to offer him a new contract.

The only concern with the Scottish international is that his attacking numbers have constantly been on the decline in recent seasons. Thus, it raises the worry as to whether he would ever reach the heights he did under Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool might be better off looking at a younger, more exciting left-back who has a huge potential to become a superstar in the future. What do you think?