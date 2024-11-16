Liverpool now ready to agree over £325,000 a week terms to agree deal with star – Report

Liverpool are leaving no stone unturned in their attempt to secure the futures of club superstars like Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk. The trio symbolize everything the Reds stand for in the better part of the last decade.

Trent, in particular, is a renewal the club wants to pull off, due to his age and the potential he has. At just 25, the Englishman’s best years as a footballer lie ahead of him and losing him for free will be a blow to the gut.

Now, as per Graeme Bailey on TBR Football, Liverpool are ready to agree over £325,000 a week terms to convince Trent Alexander-Arnold to sign a new contract and commit his foreseeable future to the Anfield-based club.

The report mentions that Liverpool still doesn’t know the player’s intentions yet with clubs like Real Madrid, PSG, Bayern Munich and Barcelona all attentive to his situation. Among the clubs, it looks like Los Blancos are the ones with the most concrete interest.

Should Trent put pen to paper on the contract that Liverpool are offering him, it would make him the highest-paid English player in the Premier League.

That distinction currently belongs to Sterling, who makes £325,000-per-week with Chelsea but plays for Arsenal on loan.

By signing a new contract at Liverpool, Trent has the chance of becoming Liverpool captain in the near future and the outright chance of becoming the club’s superstar once Van Dijk and Salah, considering their advancing age.

If he moves to Real Madrid on the other hand, he’ll be yet another name in a long roster of superstars. It is up to Alexander-Arnold to choose what he wants.

Trent currently takes home around £192,000 a week, should Liverpool agree terms over £325,000 a week to extend his stay?