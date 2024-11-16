Liverpool backed to finally secure winter signing of £50.2million midfielder – Report

Back in the summer, if you had told any Liverpool fan that they would find themselves 5 points clear at the top of the table 11 games into the season and the only team with a perfect record in the Champions League halfway through the league phase, they might have laughed you off.

Liverpool, however, under the new manager, are currently 5 points ahead of Man City and 9 ahead of Arsenal as things stand.

Everyone expected the Reds to take some time to adapt to the style of football that Arne Slot wants them to play. However, the players at Anfield have taken to his demand like fish to water and the results have been there for everyone to see.

Jamie Carragher, who is never afraid to voice out an opinion, said on Stick to Football that Arne Slot is unlikely to find himself in a situation like this every now and then, where he has a clear advantage on Man City and Arsenal who are faltering big time. Thus, he thinks the Dutch boss must strengthen the squad in January.

The Liverpool legend has backed the club to finally secure the signature of Real Sociedad, midfield star Martin Zubimendi. Carragher said:

“Do it. Zubimendi is the player he wanted, they ended up putting Gravenberch there who has been fantastic, but if he is the player you want, go and do it, you might never be in this position. You might be here three years but City are City and they are five points ahead of you at Christmas. Just make it count”

One of the first players that Liverpool wanted to sign, and tried quite intensely back in the summer was Martin Zubimendi, but the Spaniard, who has a £50.2m release clause that Liverpool were ready to trigger, chose to stay at Real Sociedad.

Zubimendi is exactly what the squad needs. He is the missing piece in the jigsaw in midfield. As good as Ryan Gravenberch has been so far this season, he is more of a No.8 than No.6 and the arrival of the Euro winner could free him up.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool return with an offer for the 25-year-old in the winter transfer window. Hopefully, this time, the player would say yes and let’s wait and see how it plays out going forward.