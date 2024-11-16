Report – Liverpool prepared to submit shock offer to sign £40m player

Liverpool are always on the lookout for players to sign in the transfer market. They are always aware of the situation but never pull the trigger unless they are completely convinced that the star is whom they want in their squad.

One position that the Reds might be looking to reinforce sooner rather than later is the left-back position. Andy Robertson is getting on in age and Kostas Tsimikas isn’t necessarily young either, to be considered the future.

However, what is shocking to see is that the Merseysiders are looking to sign a player in place of the Greek international.

As per TBR Football, Liverpool are willing to offer Tsimikas to Fulham in a swap deal to sign the £40million-rated American international, Antonee Robinson

This comes as quite a shock because the former Olympiacos defender is two years younger than Robertson and has been playing the best football of his career so far in the current campaign. He has outperformed the Scottish international this term.

Should Liverpool offer Tsimikas to sign Robinson?

Robinson himself is 27 and not exactly a young prospect. His game has indeed grown leaps and bounds so far this season but that doesn’t necessarily guarantee that he can be a signing for the long term.

Liverpool should ideally look to be retaining Tsimikas. He looks so much more suited to Arne Slot’s system than Robertson, although the latter has had a better career at Anfield. The Reds should not not be afraid to spill blood here.

Robinson, despite all the good things he has shown for Fulham in recent times, is not a player Liverpool must be looking at.

Instead, they must lure someone who is much younger and can learn and take over the left back position in the near future. Someone like Kerkez from Bournemouth would be ideal.