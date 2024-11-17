“Being told” – Expert reveals surprising update on Liverpool superstar’s renewal

Liverpool are blessed with one of the most talented squads in the world. They have been performing at a very high level so far this season, with players like Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz in particular scoring goals for fun in Arne Slot’s team.

However, the Reds could find themselves without three big names from the squad next season.

News – Report – Liverpool prepared to submit shock offer to sign £40m player

Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold see their contracts expire at the end of the season and are yet to put pen to paper on a new contract.

Just a couple of days ago, we covered a story by James Pearce that Salah was intent on continuing his stay at Anfield and the club also wanted to hand him a new deal but it could all come down to an agreement on finances.

However, in a surprising update, Former Villa, Everton and Aberdeen CEO Keith Wyness has revealed to Football Insider that Salah will be off to the Middle East. He said:

“They’ll be having discussions with Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Salah in the background, But I’m hearing that, finally, Salah will be off to the Middle East. That is what I am being told.”

Of course, a transfer to the Saudi league would guarantee a fat paycheck for the African superstar. They would make him one of the league’s highest paid players alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and the Egyptian can earn wealth for generations.

However, it makes little sporting sense for Salah to leave Liverpool when he is still one of the best players in Europe.

He would fade away into the wilderness much like others like Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and many other players who left the Reds for the Middle East.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool can convince Salah to put pen to paper on a new contract. The next few months would offer a clearer picture and let’s wait and see how it plays out going forward.



