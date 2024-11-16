Liverpool plan move to sign £85m man who is ready to join the Reds – Report

Liverpool’s recruitment has been excellent over the last decade most notably in their attacking department. They purchased Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino and the duo turned out to be a huge success.

Following Mane’s departure, Luis Diaz has been the undisputed starter for the Reds on the left flank and he has also proved to be a great acquisition.

News – Report – Liverpool could agree surprise deal to sign £80million star

On the other hand, one can write a book on Mohamed Salah who after joining the club from AS Roma, has been one of the best players in the Premier League and the world.

Now, the Egyptian’s future is currently uncertain at Anfield as he has entered the final year of his existing deal and the Reds are at risk of losing him for free next summer.

The Daily Mail states that Liverpool are looking at options to reinforce the flanks and West Ham United ace, Mohammed Kudus, is on their radar. They have been monitoring him carefully ahead of a possible move next year.

The player has a £85m release clause in his current contract and the clause will become active at the end of this season. The Hammers have no intention of letting him leave the club unless Liverpool or any other club trigger the exit clause.

The report says Kudus is willing to leave the Hammers to play for a Champions League club so this is a boost for Slot to get the deal done, but Arsenal and other Premier League clubs are also interested in him.

It has been previously reported that Kudus is ready to move to Anfield, therefore Liverpool are in a good position to beat the Gunners in this race.

In your view, should the Merseysiders sign Kudus by spending the £85m fee?