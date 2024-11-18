Journalist confirms Liverpool want to sign “valuable” £70million player

Jurgen Klopp became the Liverpool boss during a difficult state and following his nine-year tenure, the Reds have re-established themselves as one of the best clubs in Europe.

He guided the team to win a Premier League trophy, a Champions League title, Club World Cup and several other major competitions.

Following the Germans’ departure, there were concerns whether the Merseysiders would be able to remain at the top under a new manager.

Liverpool’s hierarchy have shown their shrewdness in appointing a new manager once again and have had a stellar start under Arne Slot. They are currently at the top of the league in both Champions League and Premier League.

After taking over the hotseat, Slot has been keen on signing a new midfielder. He attempted to do that last summer but after failing to hire one at that time, the Merseysiders are exploring options ahead of the January window.

Midfielder that Liverpool want

In The Daily Briefing, German football expert, Christian Falk, reports that Liverpool are interested in Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder, Hugo Larsson, and they have been following his performances closely in recent times.

The 20-year-old is one of the most ‘valuable’ assets that the German side have at the moment so they don’t want to let him leave for cheap and want at around £70m.

The journalist claims Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and several other Premier League clubs are also interested in him hence Liverpool will have to overcome stiff competition to get any potential deal done for Larsson.

However, the player is very humble and doesn’t want to make any rash decisions about his future at the moment. Falk said:

“Hugo Larsson is one of the most valuable players in the Frankfurt squad. Yes, there shall be interest from many Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal and Tottenham. All of them are keeping an eye on the player. He’s a very humble guy and he doesn’t want to make all these quick steps, as he wants to make careful, considered decisions about his future.”

Larsson has established himself as a key player for Frankfurt in recent times and after impressing in the Bundesliga, he has also been a regular member for Sweden. However, he wasn’t selected to play for his country in this November international break due to an injury.