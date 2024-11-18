Liverpool in negotiations, have the edge to sign £50million star – Expert

Liverpool didn’t spend much in the last summer window and Federico Chiesa was their only new acquisition. He has struggled to find regular game-time thus far this term due to injury problems.

Now, with the January window edging closer, reports have started emerging that the Reds want to purchase new faces in mid-season to help Arne Slot maintain the impressive performances in the second half of this campaign.

CB and LB are said to be the two positions that the Merseysiders are looking to reinforce. Andrew Robertson has been inconsistent this season and has already turned 30. Therefore, Liverpool are planning to hire a new long-term potential replacement for him.

We recently covered a story (via AW) stating Liverpool are willing to sign Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth to strengthen the left side of the defense with the Cherries valuing their star man at around £50m.

Yesterday, Hungarian outlet, M4Sport, confirmed the news and reported that Slots’s side have already opened negotiations to secure the 21-year-old to Anfield.

Now, speaking on AW, Hungarian football expert, Bence Bocsak, has claimed that Liverpool possibly have an edge over their rivals to sign Kerkez due to the presence of Richard Hughes, who was pivotal in luring him to Bournemouth. Bocsak said:

“The relationship with Hughes is already there and Kerkez will know he put his faith in the Liverpool sporting director once before and it worked out well, so definitely having that link could be a valuable asset for Liverpool in their pursuit.”

After spending a few years as technical director at the Vitality Stadium, Hughes became the Merseysiders’ sporting director earlier this year to help the club following Jurgen Klopp’s departure.

Kerkez is an energetic attack-minded fullback and has similar attributes to Robertson. He has helped his side defeat both title contenders, Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League this term.

