“Seems like I want to go to Liverpool” – £67million man talks Anfield move

Turkiye has one of the most talented golden generations coming through in world football. They gave glimpses of just what they are capable of in the recently concluded Euros back in the summer.

Different players belonging to the country are playing at European clubs. One player who is extremely talented and currently plays for Benfica is Orkun Kokcu, who has previously starred for Arne Slot at Feyenoord.

News – Journalist confirms Liverpool want to sign “valuable” £70million player

The 23-year-old midfielder is one of the most talented young players currently active in the Portuguese league and it is only a matter of time before he joins a top European club. It could be something that happens sooner rather than later.

Some time ago, we covered a story revealing that Liverpool are determined to sign the £67million-rated star. Earlier this month, FI indicated that the player is interested in joining the Reds, should the opportunity present itself.

Now, in an interview with TRT Spor via O Jogo (news image provided below), Kokcu’s has admired the new Liverpool manager and talked about potential Anfield move.

Despite him trying to be coy about his future, his words tell a different story. He said:

“Arne Slot is like my father, he made me who I am. I think he is the best coach in the world. Tactically, in communicational terms, he’s the best. I don’t want to talk too much about Arne Slot, if I do it seems like I want to go to Liverpool”

Liverpool have always had an excellent eye for new talent around the world. They have often brought in young players who are even lesser known than Kokcu and made them world-class players at the club.

He would be an excellent addition to the squad and under Slot, he should adapt seamlessly. Let’s wait and see how this transfer saga plays out.