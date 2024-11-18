“Prefer to see” £63million player sign for Liverpool – Presenter

Liverpool are one of the best clubs in Europe so far this season. Arne Slot has come to Anfield, taken over from Jurgen Klopp and made the transition look as seamless as a chameleon blending into its surroundings.

It is not often that you see a side move this well from one manager to another. When you factor in the fact that Jurgen Klopp had been at Liverpool for the better part of the last decade, one would wonder if what Slot has done gets enough recognition.

Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes will know that they need to find a way to bolster the squad in a way and back the manager on the field. This would mean making signings who could take Liverpool to the next level.

Now, as per CNN presenter, Andre Pipa speaking to Maisfutebol, he would prefer if Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres signed for Liverpool, rather than a club like Manchester United. He said:

“They (United) have a coach who knows him, and I don’t know what Gyökeres idea is, whether he likes it or not, I personally prefer to see him in Liverpool, but if he has to go to United, I think it is a great contract for Amorim, because Amorim knows him, and the player knows the coach, and you know, there is a possibility, yes.”

Gyokeres has been the talk of the town in recent weeks. On current form, he is arguably the best number nine going around in Europe, outscoring the likes of Barcelona superstar, Robert Lewandowski, and Manchester City ace, Erling Haaland.

As per reports, Sporting CP would let the 26-year-old leave for around £63million next summer. Ruben Amorim is now at Manchester United and he can use his connection to try and sign the talented Swedish center forward.

At the stage at which the Lions star is at the moment, there is no club in the world that would say no to the chance of signing him.

In your view, should Liverpool make an attempt to sign Gyokeres considering the low scoring rates of Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez.