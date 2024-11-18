Liverpool agree £20.8million fee to sign player for discount – Deal closed

Liverpool have been looking for a long term replacement of Virgil van Dijk, a number of center halves have been linked with the Merseysiders and one of them is Loic Bade.

Reports earlier this month indicated that the Reds are keen on luring the French defender, who has a clause of £50.1million but can be lured for cheap due to Sevilla’s financial situation.

Now, according to Spanish source, TDF, Liverpool have agreed a fee worth £20.8million (25 million euros) to sign Loic Bade from the Andalusian club.

The media outlet have mentioned that initially, the La Liga side demanded an amount worth 30 million euros, but then agreed on a discount sale and the deal is practically closed.

Aston Villa were also reportedly looking to lure Bade, but in the end, Liverpool agreed on a deal for the Olympic Silver Medalist.

In the current campaign, the 24-year-old has so far started eight games in the league for Sevilla and helped them keep 3 clean sheets. However, he has missed the last few games due to a muscle injury and even missed out on a place in the France squad.

Deschamps did select him for the Les Bleus during the international break, but he only featured on the bench and still waits for his senior international debut.

At the moment, Liverpool have ample quality and depth in the central defense with stars like Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez and Quansah around.

However, Slot needs to prepare for the future as Joe was linked with a move away from Anfield last summer and Virgil, who will turn 34 next year, is in the final few months of his contract.

In your opinion, is Loic Bade good enough for Liverpool?