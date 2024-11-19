Journalist – “I would bet” £41.5m star will complete move to Liverpool – “No secret”

Omar Marmoush has been heavily linked with Liverpool and multiple reports on the site have been covered suggesting that the player wishes to move to Anfield.

Now, Swiss football journalist, Marcel Reif, in an exclusive interview with Bild (news image provided below) has revealed that the Egyptian international will end up joining the Reds in the summer.

The headline of the German source states “I would bet on Marmoush to Liverpool”. The 74-year-old is “sure” that the African goal scorer will stay with Franfkurt until the end of the campaign and then move to England. Reif said:

“It’s no secret that he will likely move to Liverpool next summer. I would bet a few euros on that. As the successor to his great idol Mo Salah. Things can hardly go better for him.”

The 25-year-old star has been one of the most in form players in the current campaign and it would be a huge deal if the Merseysiders are able to lure him.

So far, in just 14 starts for the Bundesliga side in all competitions, he has directly contributed in 24 goals. Apart from being a clinical finisher, he is a dead-ball specialist as well.

In the last three games for Frankfurt, Marmoush has found the net from direct free-kicks. However, surprisingly, he has only scored 6 goals in 34 appearances for Egypt.

He still has more than two years left on his contract and earlier this month, Bild reported that the current market value is at least 50 million euros (£41.5million).

Will Omar Marmoush end up completing a move to Liverpool? We shall see. For the latest updates, watch this space.