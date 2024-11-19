Liverpool now ready to initiate move to sign £100million player – Report

Liverpool made a few big sales to Real Madrid over the years with Alvaro Arbaloa, Michael Owen and Xabi Alonso being among them.

Moreover, Trent Alexander-Arnold has heavily been linked with a move to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu with his existing deal at Anfield set to expire at the end of this season.

News – Journalist – “I would bet” £41.5m star will complete move to Liverpool – “No secret”

But, the Reds haven’t purchased anyone from the Spanish giants yet and they are planning to change this history next year. It was reported earlier this month that Liverpool are keen on finally bolstering their engine room by purchasing Aurelien Tchouameni and Real Madrid have slapped a whopping £100m price tag on his head.

Now, Spanish outlet, Defensa Central, claim that Liverpool have been keeping a close eye on him in recent times ahead of a potential move in January or next summer.

The Merseysiders hold a long-term interest in the Frenchman as they attempted to sign him in 2022 but the Los Blancos eventually managed to win the race.

Tchouameni has been a regular member of Carlo Ancelotti’s starting Xl in recent times but he has found it difficult to showcase his best this campaign.

The report say Liverpool believe Tchouameni is undervalued in Spain and he will be able to play at a higher level in Arne Slot’s team. So, they are ready to initiate move and open talks with Los Merengues president, Florentino Pérez, over a deal when Madrid will visit Anfield later this month.

The Les Bleus and his representatives have denied the possibility of leaving Real Madrid just yet but if he fails to get into Ancelotti’s starting Xl following his recent underwhelming performances then he could consider leaving.

The 24-year-old likes to be deployed in the CDM role and can also provide cover in the CB position if needed. Have your say – Should the Reds move in to sign the former AS Monaco star?