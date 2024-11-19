Liverpool now want to sign £83.5million player – Salah replacement?

Liverpool did not hand Arne Slot many new signings last summer but the Dutch coach has done wonders with the squad left by Klopp. We sit at the summit of the table in both Champions League and Premier League.

However, three of the key first-team players, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold have entered the final few months of their respective contracts therefore Liverpool are currently at risk of losing them for nothing.

Van Dijk and Salah are in their 30s and won’t be here long so it’s now the right time to start thinking about replacing them, even if Slot’s side end up agreeing new deals with the duo.

Salah’s potential replacement

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are interested in Sporting CP star, Geovany Quenda, and the 17-year-old could be the option that Slot is lining up as a potential long-term replacement for Salah.

The player has a contract until 2027 with the Portuguese champions and has a £83.5million [€100m] release clause.

The report says Liverpool are set to face fierce competition in getting any potential deal done for him as Newcastle United, Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Juventus are also eyeing a swoop for him.

The Red Devils have recently appointed Ruben Amorim as the new manager and under him, Quenda has burst onto the scene in recent times at Jose Alvalade Stadium. So, they have an advantage in this race.

The youngster is a right-winger by traits but has played in the RWB role under Amorim this season. Quenda made his senior debut for Sporting earlier this campaign before establishing himself as a key player for them. In 14 starts in all competitions thus far, he has made four goal contributions.

He netted in his debut for Sporting against FC Porto in the Portuguese Super Cup and also provided an assist in the victory over Man City in the Champions League.

On current form, the teenager could soon make his senior international debut. He was called up for the Portugal national team to play against Croatia last night in a Nations League encounter, but he remained an unused substitute.

