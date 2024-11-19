After talks, Liverpool submit offer to sign £20.8m attacker – Report

Liverpool have always been a club that are always very attentive to interesting developments in the transfer market.

Just in the summer, they signed Giorgi Mamardashvili and Federico Chiesa in interesting transfers.

The Reds identified an opportunity with the Georgian where Valencia had to make a sale due to their financial constraints and have their hands on one of the most talented young goalkeepers coming up in the game.

Similarly, with Federico Chiesa, they recognized the chance to sign a Euro winner whose career trajectory was on the downwards slope for such a cheap, bargain fee, thereby making it a low risk move with potential high rewards.

Now, as per Tutto Juve, Liverpool have submitted a £16.7m offer to sign Olympique Lyonnais playmaker Rayan Cherki. The Reds have been linked with the £20.8m Frenchman recently and even held talks over a potential move.

Lyon have been handed a provisional relegation to Ligue 2 due to financial mismanagement and a fire sale, at this point, almost looks inevitable. This could mean that players like Cherki could be available for a bargain price.

Cherki is an incredible talent who has a huge future in the game. He is equally adept with both feet and with time, he is bound to keep getting even better in his current position.

It remains to be seen how the future pans out for the French talent and if he finds himself at Anfield sooner rather than later in his career.

Should Liverpool sign Cherki, he would be an excellent addition and let’s wait and see how it plays out.