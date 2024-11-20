Bayern blow as £41.7m-£50m star is ready to agree Liverpool move – Report

Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are the main contenders to lure Omar Marmoush as per reports in Germany. However, the Reds are firm favorites to get his signing done.

As per today’s edition of Sport Bild (news image provided below), the Egyptian striker could leave for a fee of £41.7m-£50m. Frankfurt would like to use half of the sum to find a replacement, and the other half invested in the club.

The renowned media outlet have mentioned that the Bundesliga side are eyeing the signing of French striker, Arnaud Kalimuendo, from Rennes to replace the in form African.

Marmoush is on the radar of Bayern and Barca but Sport Bild know that he is ready to sign for Liverpool. Anfield is his ‘dream destination’ and initial talks have already been held.

The German source further mention that in Frankfurt, it is already assumed that the 25-year-old forward will not move to Bayern Munich as Kompany deploys a single striker formation and the Bavarians already have England international, Harry Kane.

It is believed that Marmoush would be the one to replace Salah at Liverpool, though the two stars play in different positions.

The Merseyside superstar kind of disagrees, in a book fair in Sharjah, he praised Omar for his outstanding performances but said (via Bild):

“Don’t compare us and say that Omar is the new Salah and will achieve what I have achieved. That does him no good and puts him under constant pressure.

“There is no point in comparing a player who is at the beginning of his career with another who has been there for a long time and has achieved a lot.”

We shall see how the saga unfolds and will keep you up to date.