Liverpool at the forefront to sign £50million playmaker – Swap possible

Back in the summer, when Liverpool signed Federico Chiesa, no one expected the Italian to set the stage on fire.

Instead, the Reds were taking a gamble on a player who has been injury prone for quite some time now but was available on a bargain fee.

Chiesa was expected to provide squad depth and that is how his Liverpool career started. However, he has suffered yet another injury and is currently still working on his recovery. Thus, his Anfield career hasn’t really taken off.

Now, as per Calciomercato, Liverpool are at the forefront to sign talented AC Milan winger, Christian Pulisic, with Chiesa potentially being considered in a swap deal to the Italian giants.

Pulisic has previously played for Chelsea in the Premier League but struggled with injury issues. However, since his transfer to AC Milan, the US international has turned over a new leaf in his career and his form for the Italian club has been sensational.

The 26-year-old has scored 22 goals and provided 16 assists in 65 appearances so far for the Italian club, which is almost the same number of goal contributions he managed in twice the number of games for Chelsea.

Talks of an early return to Italy for Chiesa have been doing the rounds, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan interested. Should the Reds try luring the £50million American by offering the Italian in exchange?

It remains to be seen if Liverpool make a concrete effort to sign Christian Pulisic and how it plays out in the coming months.

It is an important decision for the club to make, even on Chiesa and let’s wait and see how it pans out.