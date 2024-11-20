Report – Liverpool ready to agree shock double deal to weaken squad

Liverpool initially struggled with their goalkeeping department during the early stages of the Jurgen Klopp era but following Alisson Backer’s arrival from AS Roma, the Brazilian established himself as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

He has guided the Reds to win every major competition over the years. The South American was solid in the goal for Merseyside club under new manager, Arne Slot, this campaign before his injury.

The Samba star has been sidelined with a hamstring problem in recent weeks and Caoimhin Kelleher, the backup option has been deputizing for him. The Irishman is a top-class player and is considered one of the best backup shot-stoppers in the world.

However, his future seemingly lies away from Anfield after their decision to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili. The Georgian will join the Merseysiders at the end of this season.

TBR Football reveal that Kelleher doesn’t want to remain at Liverpool if he can’t get regular game-time so he is open to leaving and Slot’s side are ready to cash-in on him if they receive a suitable proposal next summer.

However, the shocking news is that Liverpool are prepared to cash-in on Alisson as well in order to hand Mamardashvili the first-choice role from next term.

The Anfield club agreed £30m to sign the Valencia star and are planning to recoup the money by selling the Brazilian. Slot’s side are confident a lot of clubs would make a move for him.

The idea of offloading Alisson and Kelleher in the same window

Selling both proven PL stars, Kelleher and Alisson, would be a huge risk for Liverpool as they are world-class players, especially when Mamardashvili hasn’t even arrived in the country.

Moreover, Vitezslav Jaros hasn’t played much at the highest level to prove that he is ready to play the second-fiddle role at Anfield.

The 23-year-old has only featured 11 minutes in the Premier League and Champions League thus far this term. He made his full debut for the club in the EFL Cup encounter against Brighton and Hove Albion last month.

The ideal scenario for Liverpool would be to sell Kelleher next summer and let Mamardashvili learn under Alisson next campaign before handing the first-choice role to him from the 2026/27 season. What do you think?