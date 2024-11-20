Liverpool now keen on signing wanted £25million player – Report

When Liverpool express interest in signing a relatively unknown youngster, more often than not, you can trust them to have done their homework without which they wouldn’t be splurging in the transfer market.

The Reds have over the years not just signed youngsters with a high ceiling but also given them the correct opportunity to develop and thrive.

Jurgen Klopp was a huge advocate of the same and Arne Slot seems to be following the same path.

Now, as per Caught Offside, the Reds are eager to lure a defender with Virgil van Dijk’s future at the club uncertain. The Dutch defender sees his contract expire at the end of the season and is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract.

The player Liverpool have identified is 20-year-old Ecuadorian center-back Joel Ordonez. The defender plays for Club Brugge and is currently courting interest from Newcastle United and Aston Villa alongside Liverpool.

The right-footed defender has been a regular fixture in the line-up for his club so far this season, appearing in 14 games including the Champions league and has also received three caps for his country.

His performances have caught the eye of top European clubs around the world and rightly so. Ordonez looks like a player who has a huge future in the game and it would not be a bad thing for Liverpool to secure the £25million-rated youngster.

However, signing the 20-year-old to replace a Premier League legend like Virgil van Dijk might bestow undue pressure on a young player and it would not be a wise thing to do.

Let’s wait and see how things play out going forward.