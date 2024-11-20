Liverpool told £85m bid will be accepted for star who wants Anfield move – Report

Liverpool have an extremely strong squad and have proper depth in every position. Despite not spending much in the last transfer window, the Reds have had a stellar start to this season under new manager, Arne Slot.

However, with Virgil van Dijk, Alisson Becker, Andrew Robertson and Mohamed Salah being among veterans, the Anfield club have to think about the future.

News – Report – Liverpool ready to agree shock double deal to weaken squad

Therefore, the Merseysiders are looking to freshen up the squad to continue challenging for big silverware going forward. Football Insider states that Liverpool want to add a new wide forward next year and West Ham star, Mohammed Kudus, is on their wish-list.

However, the Hammers don’t want to sell him and will only allow him to leave the club if Liverpool or any other club trigger his £85m release clause.

The report says Arsenal are also in this race but it has previously been stated that the 24-year-old wants to move to Anfield. Thus, the Reds are perhaps in an advantageous position over the Gunners in this race.

West Ham always play hardball to sell their star players and they showcased their resilience during Declan Rice’s departure. Arsenal eventually had to fork out £105m to get the deal done. So, it would be difficult for Liverpool to lure Kudus away from London Stadium.

After joining the East London club last year, the Ghanaian has proved his worth in the Premier League. He can play on either flank and is also comfortable in the CF and CAM roles.

With Salah’s long-term future currently uncertain at Anfield as his existing deal will expire at the end of this season, Kudus could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool as a potential replacement.

