Report – Liverpool step up move to sign £70.9million star

Of the four major departments in a team in football – attack, midfield, defense and goalkeeping, Liverpool’s squad is most sorted in the first and the last facets.

It is in midfield and defense that the club needs more reinforcements. Despite this, it is rather strange that the Reds are extensively linked with transfers for new attackers more than midfielders or defenders.

One wonders why Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards opt to go down this path, whenever given an opportunity.

Now, as per La Gazzetta Dello Sport (press image provided below), Liverpool have stepped up move to sign talented Inter Milan forward, Marcus Thuram, who has been performing admirably for the club since making the move last summer.

The report claims that it is not just Liverpool who are watching with interest supposedly from ‘everywhere’ but especially in the Premier League. Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign him for the Reds previously but back then, the transfer did not materialize.

Thuram is said to have a release clause for around £70.9million. With a contract until 2028 with Inter, the ball is firmly in the Italian club’s court and they are unlikely to do any favors to any club that is interested in him.

The talented attacker has followed up on a brilliant last campaign [13 goals and 13 assists in 35 league appearances] with a solid start to this season as well, scoring 8 goals and providing five assists in just 15 games across all competitions.

In the past, one has seen that Inter Milan have been forced to make sales to meet FFP and selling Thuram could be driven from such a decision too.

Gazzetta claim Thuram knows about the interest from Liverpool, but he is happy with the Nerazzurri, so a deal could be unlikely.