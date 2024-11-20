Liverpool prepare to offer more than clause to secure £66.7million signing – Report

Liverpool have been in search of a quality right winger to eventually replace Mohamed Salah, and the name of Takefusa Kubo has been in the focus for some time.

In the summer, the Reds failed with an offer to lure the Asian, who has release clause worth £49.8m (60 million euros), but are still pushing to hire his services.

If the latest reports in the media are anything to go by then Liverpool are preparing to offer even more than the clause to finally sign Kubo from Real Sociedad.

As per Spanish source, Fichajes, the Anfield club are willing to bid around £66.7m (80 million euros) to secure the 23-year-old and such a figure would be hard to turn down for the La Liga side.

Arne Slot is looking to lure a quality right winger who has high work-rate and in such a scenario, the former Real Madrid attacker reportedly fits the demands of the Dutch coach.

Is Kubo good enough to replace Salah at Liverpool?

Salah has broken a number of the goalscoring records for the Merseysiders despite being a winger, and even at the age of 32, he is arguably the best player in his position.

Therefore, replacing him is set to be a daunting task and in all fairness, Kubo’s numbers are not convincing enough.

From the start of the last campaign, the 40-capped international, who provided an assist yesterday in the win against China, has directly contributed in 15 goals in all competitions for Sociedad.

On the other hand, Salah has already directly contributed in 20 goals for Liverpool in the current campaign.

