Liverpool have ‘started’ move, ready and clear to sign £33m defender – Report

Liverpool have one of the most blessed squads in Europe. Most clubs strive to have a mix of experience and youth like the Reds do and Jurgen Klopp did such a good job last season in reshaping the squad and handing it over to Arne Slot.

Slot has extracted the best out of the squad he has inherited but going down the line, a few question marks linger.

News – Liverpool told £85m bid will be accepted for star who wants Anfield move – Report

The contract situations of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are a cause for worry.

Trent, in particular, despite being the youngest of the set, is heavily linked with a transfer to Real Madrid as a free agent.

Now, as per Defensa Central, Liverpool have started a move and are ready and clear to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jeremie Frimpong.

Real Madrid, incidentally are also interested in signing Frimpong but are more focused at the prospect of signing Trent as a free agent. Liverpool are keen on signing the Dutchman from Xabi Alonso’s side, who has a release clause of around £33m.

If Los Blancos make a move to sign Trent, it would pave the way for Liverpool to sign Frimpong without much competition. The Bundesliga star is an excellent wing-back and his performances in the last couple of seasons has been incredible.

The only major concern would be that most of Frimpong’s explosive performances has come from the wing-back position. If he has to shift to a right-back role, he would have to get more adept defensively to meet the requirements of the position.

Liverpool’s priority would be to retain Trent. If that doesn’t happen, signing Frimpong is an excellent alternative and let’s wait and see how it goes.