Superdeporte – £200,000 a week star now plans to secure shock Liverpool exit

Back in August, Liverpool secured a bargain deal to sign Euro 2020 winner, Federico Chiesa from Juventus. For now, it seems like the money was wasted on the Italian international.

In the current campaign, in September, the Azzurri star has only made three appearances for the Merseysiders. He featured for a minute in the CL against Milan, for 18 minutes in the Premier League and 59 minutes in the Carabao Cup.

News – Liverpool have ‘started’ move, ready and clear to sign £33m defender – Report

Unfortunately, Chiesa has spent majority of the time on the injury table, much to the despair of Liverpool boss, Arne Slot, who has also been without Diogo Jota in the attack for some time.

Earlier this month, we covered a story stating that future of the former Fiorentina man is up in the air with clubs in the Serie A Looking to get him back to Italy. However, the Anfield club are in no mood of offloading the £200,000 a week star they signed just a few months ago.

As per today’s version of Superdeporte (news image provided below), Chiesa is now planning to secure a shock exit from Liverpool to ‘return home’.

The Spanish media outlet have mentioned that the 27-year-old wanted to relaunch his career in England but has not been able to get minutes under Arne Slot. In such a scenario, after not even three months, he is thinking about going back to Italy to play regular first team football.

In all fairness, it is not the Dutch coach’s fault if Chiesa, who has been injury prone for the past few years, is unable to prove his fitness.

Even Italy did not select him in the national squad during the September, October and November international breaks and the 51-capped international cannot blame anyone for lack of game time.

The Reds are currently in pole position to win the league title and from now till the end of the season, they will need ample depth in all departments to get their hands on the coveted prize.

So, Liverpool should hold on to Chiesa and if he wants out, a replacement must be signed. What do you think?