Liverpool now eager to sign £30million Premier League player – Report

Liverpool are always a club that keep an eye on good market opportunities. The Reds are not a club that solely focus on high-budget transfers and are never opposed to the idea of bringing in an experienced head at a right fee.

One position that the Anfield side are looking to reinforce in the squad is center-back. For two successive summer transfer windows, Liverpool have not signed a player for this position, despite the squad crying out for a new addition.

Now, as per Caught Offside, Liverpool are keen on signing talented and experienced Danish center-back, Joachim Andersen.

Having played for both Crystal Palace and Fulham, he has the needed pedigree to make the step up to Liverpool.

Joachim Andersen is a solid defender who excels at most things he does. He is good in the air, good at reading the game and good with the ball at his feet. He doesn’t exactly stand out in any of these aspects either, making him the perfect squad options.

As per The Daily Mail, Andersen made a move from Crystal Palace to Fulham for around £30million back in the summer.

If Liverpool want to sign him, the asking fee they can expect might be around the same region this time around as well.

With the contract situation and the future of Virgil van Dijk far from certain, signing an experienced head like the Dane could bring a lot of quality to the squad. Whether the Dutchman stays or leaves, he would be a good option.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool make a concrete effort to sign Joachim Andersen. Let’s wait and see how this transfer saga pans out.