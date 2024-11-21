Club plan to offer £50million star to Liverpool to sign Trent – Report

Liverpool and Real Madrid are two clubs who could hog a lot of limelight in the transfer market in the coming months.

There is no need to give any introduction on the Los Blancos and their interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

News – Superdeporte – £200,000 a week star now plans to secure shock Liverpool exit

The Reds are working against the clock to try and convince Trent to put pen to paper on a new contract. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are going through a difficult time on the pitch and injuries are preventing them from settling down on a combination so far this season.

With Dani Carvajal one of those players who has suffered an ACL injury and will be out for the rest of the season, the Spanish giants might force their hand and try and sign the English defender in January, even if it came at a price.

Now, as per Defensa Central, Real Madrid are planning to offer Aurelien Tchouameni to Liverpool to try and sign Trent.

The Merseysiders have been interested in the French defensive midfielder for a long time and this might be a tempting proposition for Arne Slot’s side.

Tchouameni is valued at around £50million and considering Trent will soon be in the last six months of his Liverpool contract, Real Madrid president, Peres, could try to negotiate a direct an exchange deal suiting all parties.

The French midfield star is one of the players that Arne Slot’s squad lacks. Yes, they do have Wataru Endo but he is not at the same level as the 24-year-old and signing the Bernabeu player would be a top acquisition.

