Liverpool advance in talks to secure under £25million winter signing – Report

Liverpool initially prioritized strengthening the engine room by purchasing a new midfielder last summer. But, after failing to do that, they eventually opted to sign Federico Chiesa from Juventus.

The Italian has been struggling to stay fit this term, featuring only 78 minutes total thus far and is thinking about leaving. So, perhaps the Reds are planning to sign a new forward to cover/replace him.

Foot Mercato recently reported that Liverpool are interested in Olympique Lyonnais youngster, Rayan Cherki, and they have been keeping a close eye on his development before making a potential move.

The player has a contract until 2026 with the Ligue 1 side and they are demanding a fee of around £25m to let their star man leave.

Now, RMC Sport state that having been impressed by the 21-year-old’s performances, the Merseysiders have advanced in talks to lure him to Anfield in January. The Liverpool hierarchy and new manager, Arne Slot, appreciate Cherki a lot

FM said that Lyon want £25m for the forward but RMC Sport claim the French club would be open to letting him leave for less than that sum.

Lyon have been found guilty of breaching financial rules hence they have been handed a punishment of provisional relegation to the second division. They reportedly need to balance the books by raising a significant amount before the end of this season to avoid relegation.

Cherki is comfortable on both feet and like Chiesa, he can also play on either flank and is efficient in the CAM role. The attacker has been playing as a rotational player for Lyon this campaign and in seven starts in the league and the Europa League, he has made five goal contributions.

