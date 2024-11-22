Liverpool boost with club ready to ‘strike’ deal to sign £58million star over Trent – Report

Liverpool should improve the quality and depth of the squad in January to push for the title, more importantly, they must secure key deals with their current superstars.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, who will be out of contract next summer, is heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, however, the latest update provides a huge boost to the Merseysiders.

News – Liverpool’s £70million+ offer would be accepted for signing – Report

As per today’s edition of The Mirror, the Los Blancos are determined to sign a new right back in the winter transfer window to replace the injured Dani Carvajal.

The two names on Madrid’s radar are Pedro Porro of Spurs and Liverpool vice captain, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The renowned British media outlet have mentioned that Tottenham have slapped a price tag of £58million on the Spaniard, but the European champions are not put off by the asking fee and are ready to ‘strike’ a deal to secure his signing.

Trent would be a cheaper option for Madrid as his contract with Liverpool is expiring, still, the La Liga giants ‘believe’ that Porro is much better defensively and has a ‘greater desire’ to move to the Bernabeu.

Liverpool fans would be over the moon with this news and will wish that Real do end up getting the defender from north London instead of Trent.

Arne Slot has done wonders since moving to Anfield, and losing a top class player in the middle of the season when the team is challenging for the title would be a huge blow.

Let’s hope Alexander-Arnold extends his stay at Liverpool before January? For the latest updates, watch this space.