Liverpool’s £70million+ offer would be accepted for signing – Report

Liverpool have continuously been linked with a move for a new CB over the last few years but they didn’t make a swoop for anyone to strengthen this area.

Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Jarell Quansah are the CB options the Reds have at the moment.

News – Liverpool advance in talks to secure under £25million winter signing – Report

However, Gomez was heavily linked with a move away last summer and has found it difficult to get regular game-time this term so his future remains uncertain at the club.

On the other hand, Quansah is a talented player but after starting against Ipswich Town in the opening Premier League contest, he hasn’t been given a single minute in the league and the Champions League.

Moreover, Van Dijk has entered the final few months of his current contract, hence Liverpool must now finally look to sign a new defender next year.

Nottingham Forest’s Murillo is seemingly high on the wish-list of Liverpool as he has been linked with a move to Anfield for a while.

Now, Football Insider claim that following growing interest from European giants in the Brazilian after his promising performances in the Premier League, Forest believe it is inevitable that they will lose their star man in the near future.

Liverpool are one of the clubs interested in Murillo and the player is flattered by the interest. He is even attracted by the prospect of playing regular Champions League football.

The report state Nuno Espirito Santo’s side want a fee of more than £70m to sell their star man with his existing deal set to run until 2028. But they won’t allow him to leave in mid-season therefore a summer move is the only viable option for the Reds.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are also considering purchasing him therefore, the Anfield club will have to overcome stiff competition to get any potential deal done.

The 22-year-old is a left-footed CB and is a highly talented player. Following top displays, he earned a first call-up from Brazil for the recent internationals. However, he was an unused substitute against Venezuela and Uruguay.

In your view, should Liverpool spend £70m+ to sign Murillo?