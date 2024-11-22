Report – £66.6million player now preparing to travel to Liverpool

Liverpool will collide against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League next week. The Reds have not beaten the Los Blancos in the competition since 2009.

However, at the moment, the Spanish and European champions are struggling, whereas, the Merseysiders are leading the CL table and are on top of the Premier League as well.

Back in 2023, the La Liga giants defeated Klopp’s men 5-2 at Anfield. This time around, Ancelotti’s side are suffering due to multiple injuries and Arne Slot’s team may have the edge to earn all three points.

The good news for Madrid is that Aurelien Tchouameni is preparing to recover from his injury to travel to Liverpool for the Champions League encounter.

As per today’s version of AS (news image provided below), the French international’s ankle is progressing and he is trying to get ‘ready’ to face the Merseysiders in their own backyard.

The renowned media outlet have mentioned that the midfielder was expected to be out for 30 days, but his return, after 22 days, to face Liverpool is not ruled out. Ahead of the league game against Leganes, Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed that the Les Bleus star could feature. The Italian manager said:

“We have resources. The youngsters are very good, like Asencio, and we have Tchouameni as an emergency.”

AS claim that with Militao out injured, Tchouameni, if fit, will feature in the central defense versus Liverpool. Not to forget, in the last CL encounter vs Milan, the former Monaco man made two errors that directly led to goals.

Let’s see how well the £66.6million-rated player will perform after coming back from injury in a position he does not prefer and against the most in form team in the continent.